PLANTY - CROGHAN, NY ~ A graveside committal service for Bernadette A. Planty, 97, of Erie Canal Rd., Croghan, who died on March 12, 2021, will be on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery, Belfort.. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
BRANCHE - A graveside service for Melanie M. Branche, 64, of Rodman will be 1:00 pm Monday May 17 in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center, NY. Melanie passed away December 28, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, following a brief illness. Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY
PEPE - Massena: Barbara K. Pepe, 91 who passed away on December 23, 2020 will have a Mass on Friday May 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 am with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Those in attendance must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the care and arrangements for Barbara Pepe.
SKONIECZNY - Spring burial for Eleanor P. Skonieczny will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 am in Calvary Cemetery. Eleanor passed away on February 3, 2021. Those in attendance must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
MONICA - GREENSVILLE SOUTH CAROLINA – A graveside service for Pauline I. (Emlaw) Monica,90, who passed away February 12, 2021 will be held Saturday (May 15th) at 10 a.m. in the Mound Hill Cemetery, Nicholville. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
