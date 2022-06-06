Spring Burials

BELMORE - Gouverneur - Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur and loving husband of 25 years to Martha (Shelton) Belmore, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Pickens, South Carolina.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 pm with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church officiating, at Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
TODD - HANNAWA FALLS – A Celebration of Life for Scott R. Todd, 61, a resident of 150 Postwood Road, Hannawa Falls, will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at his home in Hannawa Falls. Scott passed away on December 22, 2021 at his home with family at his side. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Scott R. Todd.
COLE - EDWARDS – James “Jim” Earl Cole, age 71, of Edwards, passed away on September 19, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the family farm at 206 Cole Road, Edwards NY followed by a lunch. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards.
McBride - The graveside service for Mary H. McBride will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 10th at Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown. Mary passed away peacefully at her home on March 11, 2022. She was 100 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
PORTER - The spring burial for Jesse I. Porter will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 11 at the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Nohle Rd, Henderson. Jesse passed away January 6th, he was 78 years old. Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
VELEY - The spring burial for Lucille B. Veley will be held at 11:00 am On Saturday, June 11th at the Ellisburg Cemetery. Lucille passed away February 2nd at the home of her daughter Sheila Kirby. She was 92 years old.
Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville
HODKINSON - David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, NY where he had been a resident for two months. The Memorial Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St., Watertown. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Arts Jug, Huntington St., Watertown, following the mass. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
