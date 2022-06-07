Spring Burials

BUKER - The graveside service for Rex A. and Betty J. Buker will be held at Clayton Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, at 3:30 PM. A celebration of their lives will follow at O’Brien’s Restaurant from 4 - 6 PM. Mrs Buker died January 4, 2017 and Mr. Buker died January 1, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
DANIELS - Roswell George Daniels MD. DrPH and retired Colonel in US Army, born Sept 15, 1924, deceased Nov 11, 2019 will be interred in N Watertown Cemetery Jun 17 2022. He is survived by his second wife Jean and his two children Elaine and Bruce.
BUKER - The graveside service for Rex A. and Betty J. Buker will be held at Clayton Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, at 3:30 PM. A celebration of their lives will follow at O’Brien’s Restaurant from 4 - 6 PM. Mrs Buker died January 4, 2017 and Mr. Buker died January 1, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
HULL - Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at the Child’s Falls Sunrise Cemetery on County Rt. 29, Philadelphia, NY.
PICHE - Michael S. Piche, 47, formerly of Watertown passed away November 27, 2021 at his home in Tempe, Arizona.
An informal graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th at Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at his family home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.