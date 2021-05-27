SCHWARTZENTRUBER - MARTINSBURG- Calling hours for Milford John Schwartzentruber, 85, will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Milford passed away on October 29, 2020 in the Lewis County Health System.
MICHAUD - Spring burial for Gerald Michaud who passed away on November 7, 2020 will be held at 1:00 pm at Winthrop Cemetery. Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the arrangements for Gerald Michaud.
LABRECQUE - Fowler - Bernice A. Labrecque, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 25th at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.
