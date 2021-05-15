PARISH - The graveside service for Doris J. Parish will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 PM in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville. Mrs. Parish, 81, of Evans Mills died February 17, 2021. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to the family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
CHAGNON - MASSENA - Funeral services for Raymond P. Chagnon, 80, of County Route 40, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Chapel of Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Mr. Chagnon passed away December 6, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
PUENTE - MASSENA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Palmira A. “Pam” Puente, 99, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Pam passed away December 17, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
PERSONS - Memorial Mass - Dorothy “Dot” L. Foley Persons, Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 am on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Watertown NY. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John M. Demo officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Samaritan Foundation of NNY, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Co-pay Assistance Program.
DUPELL - A graveside service with military honors for Thomas E. Dupell, 78, of Burnup Road, Black River, who passed away January 28, 2021 will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Black River Cemetery.
GOULD - A graveside service with military honors for John A. “Jack” Gould, 78, of 24596 County Rt. 32, Calcium who passed away January 23, 2021 will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Brookside Cemetery.
EAVES - LOWVILLE - Thomas Z. and Audrey J. Eaves, Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service that will be held May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am, with Keith Zehr, officiating, for both Audrey and Tom, in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery, 7799 State Route 12, Lowville, NY
PRINCE - A memorial mass for Marilyn A. Prince, 89, of Carthage, will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Ms. Prince died on December 12, 2020.
