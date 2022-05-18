Spring Burials

SIMSER - A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol Ann Simser, 77, formerly of Carthage, will be held on Wednesday, May 25,2022 at 11:00am in St. James Church, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10-11am. Carol died on February 20, 2022 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, NC. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
CARPENTER - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with military honors.
PEARL - WEST PARISHVILLE – Graveside services for Cora Pearl, 61, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Colton. Cora passed away on February 26, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
GOTHAM - COLTON—Graveside services with military honors for Paul F. Gotham, 72, a resident of Winthrop, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Gotham passed away on January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, NY. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
