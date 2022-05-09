Spring Burials

SIMONS - NORFOLK – Graveside services for Barbara A. Simons, 84, will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Barbara passed away on April 7, 2022 in Rochester. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
BAXTER - NORFOLK – Graveside services for Chase R. Baxter, 28, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Chase passed away on March 1, 2022. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WHITE - Gouverneur - A celebration of life will be held for David White Sr. on Saturday, May 14th at 11:30 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with burial to follow in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are prior from 10-11:30 am and a celebration of life reception will follow the burial at 1:30 pm at Mullin’s Restaurant, Gouverneur. Mr. White passed away on December 21, 2020.
TUFU - The graveside service for Carrol J. Tufo will take place Friday, May 13, at 10 AM in Glenwood Cemetery, town of Watertown. Mrs. Tufo, 87, died January 3 at her home in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
COLE - GOUVERNEUR - Graveside services for James A. Cole, Sr., will be 1 pm, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Oxbow Cemetery, with Sabrina Myers, presiding. James passed away, April 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.