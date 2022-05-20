Spring Burials

ROBERTSON - Graveside service for Kim D. Robertson, who passed away on February 2, 2022 will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 am, with full military honors in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington.
Funeral services for Burton T. “Bert” Beswick, who passed away on December 17, 2021, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at United Church of Madrid. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.
GILLETTE - BLACK RIVER – Michael C. Gillette, 62, died peacefully Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on June 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Watertown, located at 103 Washington St., Watertown. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Rutland. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
SPEER - NORWOOD – A Mass of Christian burial for Louise “Dolly” Speer, 89, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood. Mrs. Speer passed away on January 6, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Louise “Dolly” Speer.
ALEXANDER - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of State Highway 68, Canton passed peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. Spring Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 27 in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW -1231.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Canton, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Canton Post 1231, the Potsdam AMVETS POST 282 or the Fairview Cemetery, Canton.
