Spring Burials

BAKER - A memorial service for Camie E. Baker will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 16th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A calling hour will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A private interment with family will follow in the Dexter Cemetery. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
HALL - Canton, New York – Robert (Bob) J. Hall, 79, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. A funeral Mass will be held Friday June 17th at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls at 11 am, burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the Riverview Restaurant at noon. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
