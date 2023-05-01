Spring Services

FARKAS - NORWOOD – Graveside services for Frederick Farkas, 61, a resident of Spruce Street, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Anshe Zophen Jewish Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mr. Farkas passed away on March 27, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
MACCONNELL - MASSENA – Graveside services for Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, a resident of Talcott Street, Massena, will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. Pana-Lou passed away on April 3, 2023 at her home in Massena. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
ASAFAYLO - The graveside service for Ronald J. Asafaylo will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Pompey on Saturday, May 6, after a mass at the church at 10:30AM. Ronald, 80, of Watertown died November 19, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
LALONDE - The graveside service for Dorothy C. “Dottie” LaLonde will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton on Tuesday, May 9, at 1PM. Dottie, 95, of Clayton died March 7, 2023. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
KENNEDY - The calling hours for John A. Kennedy, Jr. will be at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on May 5 from 4 - 7PM. The funeral mass will be May 6 at 11AM at St. Patrick’s Church. Mr. Kennedy, 77, of Watertown died April 17, 2023. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
GRANT - The graveside service for Daniel L. Grant will be held in Clayton Cemetery on Monday, May 8, at 11AM. Dan, 89, of Clayton died March 2, 2023. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
