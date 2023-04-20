Spring Services

HANLON, Maureen (Burnup), 96, of Black River, NY, passed away on February 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, April 24th in the Black River Cemetery.
KELLEY, Patricia J., 71, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away January 8, 2023 at the Oneida Center in Utica, NY where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday April 25th at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.