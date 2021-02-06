Sr. Mary Elizabeth Washburn, 84, passed away February 1, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.
Sr. Mary Elizabeth, born Joan C. Washburn, was born October 26, 1936 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to John F. and Elsie (Leahy) Washburn. After graduating from high school in Holyoke, MA, she joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After her honorable discharge, she attended the Holyoke Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a RN in 1961. She then worked as a staff nurse at the hospital.
In 1966, Joan joined the Navy Nurse Corps as a Naval Officer, being promoted to Lieutenant and was eventually stationed at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Later, she transferred to Bremerton, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. On August 2, 1971, she was honorably discharged from the Naval Nurse Corps.
After her military services to our country, Joan entered the community of the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Manchester, NH. Sister Mary Elizabeth made First Profession of Vows September 14, 1975, Final Profession on October 1, 1978, and came to the Watertown Monastery in 1979.
Sister Mary Elizabeth was a gifted singer, a member of the Naval Chorus, and a computer whiz. She enjoyed ceramic art, gardening, and putting lyrics to music compositions. Sister was very devoted to the Blessed Mother.
Due to failing health, for the last seven years, Sister resided at Samaritan Summit Village, where she received excellent care. The community of the Sisters of the Precious Blood thank all of the staff for taking care of Sister.
Sister Mary Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother John Washburn and sister Estelle Landry. She is survived by a brother- in- law, Roger Landry, Chicopee, MA, a nephew, Jeffrey (Ann) Landry, Westfield, MA and their children, Kelly and Samantha, a niece Michelle (David) Simard, South Harley, MA and their children, Eric, Matthew, Elise and Yvonne.
Private calling hours and Funeral Mass will be held at the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery on Thursday February 11, 2021. Burial will take place in the spring at Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.