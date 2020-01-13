Sr Mary Louise Genest, OSM passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020 at Emmanuel Fontenelle Nursing Home, Omaha NE. She was born May 31, 1928 to Edward and Bertha (Winnett) Genest in Rodman, NY. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 11 at Servants of Mary Motherhouse, Omaha.
After graduating from Massena High School, she entered the Order of Servants of Mary Convent, taking her final vows on August 16, 1947. She received her BA in French from Duchesne College, Omaha NE and her MA in Education Administration from Sienna Heights University, Adrian, MI.
From 1947-1971, she taught in Detroit, MI & Omaha. In 1971, she was named Principal at Trinity School (Sacred Heart School) and also taught French for 10 years. In 1981, she went to Rome, Italy where she served as General Secretary for the order for 2 years. She then returned to Trinity School and taught French until 2011. In 2012, she returned to the Motherhouse in Omaha.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward & Bertha, and sister, Gladys Larrow. Sr Louise is survived by her sister, Arlene (Richard) Conklin, Port St Lucie, FL and her brother, Ronald (Ann), Syracuse, NY, and brother-in-law Dick Larrow, Massena, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family will be planning a memorial service in Massena for sometime in the spring. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Trinity Endowment Fund, 188 Main St, Massena, NY 13662
(0) comments
