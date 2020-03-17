The participating members of the St. Lawrence County Funeral Directors Association are closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic currently unfolding in the world. With that in mind and the concern for the safety of the families we serve, our staff, and community in general, we will be following the guidelines set forth to us by the New York State Department of Health and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department regarding restrictions of large gatherings of 50 or more individuals.
We certainly understand the need for families to grieve and for others to support those that are grieving however, these are very precarious times and we feel that these guidelines should be adhered to. For those wishing to proceed with services for their loved ones, we will encourage private services with limited attendance with social distances being advised. We will work with our local ministers and faith locations to accommodate the families we are serving, as most of them are equally following these guidelines.
In light of this situation, we remain here for our families at their most difficult time of need as we have always been for many years. We are hopeful that this is only a short-term situation but, are closely monitoring the situation and will resume regular services when the restrictions have been lifted.
Should you have any further questions or concerns, we encourage you to contact your local funeral home for guidance. As stated before, we remain committed to assisting you through this time.
Respectfully and Committed, The Owners, Managers, and Directors of St. Lawrence County Funeral Homes:
Allen-Denesha Funeral Home - Dekalb, Buck Funeral Homes – Norwood, Norfolk, Colton, Donaldson Funeral Home – Massena, Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home – Potsdam, Fox and Murray Funeral Home – Ogdensburg, Frary Funeral Homes – Ogdensburg, Harrisville, French Funeral Homes – Gouverneur, Edwards, Star Lake, Garner Funeral Service – Potsdam, Hammill Funeral Home – Winthrop, Islandview Funeral Home, Morristown
Lawrence Funeral Home – Canton, Larue and Pitcher Funeral Home – Ogdensburg, O’Leary Funeral Service - Canton, Phillips Memorial Homes – Massena, Madrid, Waddington
