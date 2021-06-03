Stacie L. Myers, 50, of Elgin Avenue, Massena NY, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2021 with family at her side while under the care of Hospice. There will be a celebration of her life at 11:00am on Friday, June 4th at the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid. Burial will take place Thursday, June 10 at 12:00pm in Saint Albans Bay Cemetery, Vermont.
Stacie was born on October 25, 1970 in Massena, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Florence (Arnold) Myers. She attended school at Massena Central, and Graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Cape Cod, MA in 1988 as a member of the National Honor Society and also made the Deans List. She graduated from State University of New York at Potsdam in 1993 where she was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon. Stacie then went on to receive her Masters at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. Stacie taught High School Math at Franklin Academy in Malone for over 20 years, retiring in January of 2020 due to illness. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed traveling and loved her cats dearly.
Stacie is survived by her nephew, Brandon Matson and companion Karyssa Rafter of Massena; a sister-in-law, Melissa Matson of Massena; an aunt, Peg Heald and family of Vermont; close family friends Tina and husband Larry McClintock of Virginia; and many friends at Christian Fellowship Center of Madrid and Franklin Academy in Malone.
She was predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Florence (Arnold) Myers, her sister Karen Myers-Matson; her brother-in-law Tim Matson; friend Dava “Gidget” Williams.
Memorial contributions in Stacie’s name may be made to the Athletic Dept at Franklin Academy of Malone NY or to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com.
