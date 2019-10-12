CANTON: Stacy Anne Porter, passed away at the Nickerson Road IRA on Tuesday October 8, 2019, she was 48 years of age. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.
Stacy was born on September 10, 1971 in Ogdensburg, NY. She is survived by her loving mother and step-father, Donna and Robert Moore of Madrid, a step-brother Mark Moore of Buffalo, NY. She was predeceased by her grandparents Atwell “Pete” and Evelene Curran. She attended BOCES and lived at home in Madrid until age 29. She then entered UCP living in an IRA located in Canton, where she attended United Helpers Day Habilitation. Stacy’s favorite things were her slinky, playing her electric organ, and she loved swimming and taking road trips.
Friends and family may call on Monday October 14, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home, in Madrid.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Aucoin officiating. Interment will be held following the funeral services in West Potsdam Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be acknowledged to the Cerebral Palsy Association of The North Country; 4 Commerce Lane, Canton, NY 13617.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
