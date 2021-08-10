Stanley Earnest LeBoeuf, AGE 66, of Saint Paul, MN went home to be with his LORD and savior on Sunday, July 11th, peacefully, after prolonged health issues, at his home.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, Raymond LeBoeuf and mother, Rachel Lazure. He is survived by his eldest brother Richard, of Farmington, MN and his children, and older brother, Greg LeBoeuf of Ogdensburg, NY and his sons as well as his sister-in-law Cherie. He is survived by his eldest son, Sean LeBoeuf of Maryville, TN, daughter-in-law, Rachel, & their 3 sons: Samuel, Caleb and Benjamin, son Aaron LeBoeuf of Littleton, CO, daughter-in-law, Edvina, & their two children: Emilia and Aiden, ALSO, His youngest son, Paul LeBoeuf of Jacksonville, FL and grandson, Christian.
Stan was born August 13, 1954, in Massena, NY. He graduated from Massena High School (MCHS) in 1973. Stan was an advid varsity wrestler in his junior and senior years representing the Massena Red Raiders and held an impressive winning record. Stan married his high school sweet heart, Susan Holloway (MCHS 1975) and together they had three sons. After graduation, Stan moved to Rochester, NY and was employed by Rochester Gas & Electric as a technician for many years.
To further his education and skills, Stan enlisted and served in the US Navy. Stan was a proud veteran, stationed out of Mayport Naval base in Jacksonville, FL. He served his country in The Middle East, with deployment to the Red Sea. Once he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he served military families by helping them with their insurance needs.
He loved watching great action movies and hanging out with his feline friend, Oliver the cat. Stan lived with many regrets. During his last years of life, it was important to him to be reconciled with his three sons and his older brothers. He valued being able to connect with his older brothers Richard and Greg as well as his middle son, Aaron. He enjoyed using Facetime with his eldest son, Sean, each week and being able to speak with his daughter-in-law Rachel and their three sons. He felt like it was a great gift of God’s grace to be able to connect with his sons and his grandchildren. Towards the end of Stan’s life, he experienced peace with himself & God. Although life did not work out as Stan scripted, he knew he had a loving Heavenly Father. It was a miracle, given his health conditions, he survived not one but two bouts with Covid-19. He was grateful for all the people who helped him during his last season of life, including all the doctors, nurses, caretakers and social workers. He knew he had a God who loved him and he is now at eternal rest.
