CANISTEO: Stanley Frank Banko, 81, former resident of Dexter, N.Y. died Friday Dec. 20, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Survivors include his beloved wife Barbara of 61 years, four children: Alan (Rebecca) Banko, daughter Rebecca Banko, Peter (Shana) Banko and Paul Banko, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo, N.Y. A memorial mass will take place Friday at 10:00 am at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Hornell, N.Y.
A complete obituary can be found online along with condolences and memories that may be shared, at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
