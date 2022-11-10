NORTH LAWRENCE – Starr V. Caza, age 67, passed away Thursday morning (Nov. 3, 2022) at the Rochester Regional Hospital.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday (Nov. 10th) from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where her funeral services will commence at 1 p.m.
Starr was born in Massena the daughter to the late Stanley and Beverly (Degon) Caza. After graduating from Massena Central High School in 1973, she furthered her education at SUNY Canton majoring in Health Service Administration, North Country Community College, majoring in Psychology, and at the Western College of Allied Health Careers in California majoring in a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.
For many years she was employed as a Dental Hygienist with Dr. Welch, DDS office in Massena, and The Adirondack Arc in Moira. However, she enjoyed the many friends she met through the years while she owned and operated the Caza-Blanca Bar in Massena.
Starr was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time by the river, gardening, cooking, canning, and doing crafts. She had a genuine caring heart and shared it with everyone she loved and met. You could always rely on her for her truthful advice as she always spoke her mind. She would tell you how it was, whether you wanted to hear it or not.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of her children William Francis IV, of Brasher and Caitlin Starr Francis of Moira.
Also surviving her are her grandchildren, William Francis V, Jared Francis, Skyler Francis, and Jenna Evans.
Her siblings, Michael Caza of Massena, Mitchell Gunslinger of Duval Florida, Shari Caza of Massena and Catherine Shampine (Caza) of Brasher survive her.
Memorial contributions in Starr’s honor may be made to one’s local Diabetes Foundation.
The Flint Funeral Home, Moira, is honored to care and assist Starr’s family during this difficult time. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.