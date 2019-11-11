Stella M. (Lyndaker) Patton, 97, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Berwick Hospital Center following a brief illness.
Born in Croghan, NY on April 14, 1922, she was the last living of 7 children born to the late Joseph and Sarah M. (Yousey) Lyndaker. She graduated from Lowville High School, NY. On December 10, 1941, she married Kenneth P. Patton, and together they lived in Croghan, NY. She worked hard to complete the daily tasks required of a wife and mother.
After moving to Nescopeck, Pa. in 1998, Stella and Kenneth became members of Wesley United Methodist Church, Nescopeck.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and over the years made many items including, baby blankets, sweater sets and doilies, several of which were sold through Pine Hollow Hand Crafts.
In March of 2000, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, to whom she was married for 58 years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her brothers: Peter, Joseph, Leslie, Ira and Donald Lyndaker; and sister, Mary Grau.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Linda Dosztan and husband Ted, Berwick with whom she resided for the past 7 years; son, Richard Patton, Casper, WY; grandchildren: Sara Dosztan, Stacie Kachurka, Shawn Patton and wife Lily; and Brian Patton; great grandchildren: Dakotah Albertson, Tanner Kachurka, Maisy Patton, Kirsten Patton; and great-great grandchildren: Liliana and Everett; and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Patton, IL.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Heller Funeral Home, LLC, 633 East Third Street, Nescopeck with Pastor Susan Knorr officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Nescopeck. Family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of service. Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com
