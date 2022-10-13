Stella Richmond Stoughtenger, 71, longtime resident of Adams died suddenly on September 26th.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 22nd at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home. A calling hour will be held prior to the service at 12 noon at the funeral home. Following the service burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Belleville Fire Department following the burial.
Stella was born on March 22, 1951, to Hollis Richmond and Lois Corron Chatterson. She graduated from Belleville Union Academy and was a rural carrier for the Watertown Daily Times for several years.
She is survived by her significant other of 34 years Wren Reynolds, Adams; his children, Wren, Jr., Jade and their families, her mother, Lois Chatterson, Illinois; 4 sisters, Kathryn Kirkland, Illinois; Judith (Charles) Meager, Saratoga Springs, NY; Nancy Scott, Hilton, NY; Holly Richmond, Ohio; her special brother, Rusty (Jennifer) Corron, Belleville, NY; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Stella was predeceased by her father, Hollis Richmond, maternal grandparents, Louis and Helen Corron and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Stella’s hobby was collecting penguins, she had hundreds of ceramics, musical, ornaments, stuffed animals, and clothing.
In lieu of flowers donations in Stella’s name can be made to the Belleville First Responders, PO Box 141, Belleville, NY 13611, the American Lung Association or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolence can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
