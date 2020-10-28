Stephanie L. Burnham, Adams, passed away Monday, October 26th. She was 66 years old.
Per her wishes, there are no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family.
Born in Watertown September 13, 1954, Stephanie was a daughter to Charles R. and Betty Lou (Mahon) Burnham. She was a member of the South Jefferson Class of 1972.
Stephanie worked as a Special Events Coordinator for California’s Seton Medical Center for many years.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Nicole Marie Lee and Steven Finster of Evans Mills; her grandchildren, Jacob S. & Wyatt R. Finster; and her siblings, Ted (Kathleen) Burnham of Adams Center, Debra (Eddie) Barrella of California, Diane (Kevin) Ramsey of Adams, Shelly (Harley) Davis of Sackets Harbor, Robin (Melita) Scee of Florida, Kim (Marvin) Massey of Watertown, Melodie Scee (companion Art Smith) of Watertown, Noel (Jennifer) Scee of Florida.
Besides her parents, Stephanie is predeceased by her step-mother, Rosemary J. (Deline) Burnham, and her fiancée, Robert Darwin Smith.
Donations may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, 38 Main Street, Adams, New York 13605.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
