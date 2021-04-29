NORTH LAWRENCE – A graveside service with military honors for Stephen A. Stanka,70, will be held Saturday (May 1, 2021) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery Brasher Falls. Stephen passed away January 22, 2021 due to complications from COVID 19 at the Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY. All local antique car collectors are invited to honor Stephen with your vintage cars during his service. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Stephen was born in Potsdam on January 29, 1950 the son of Bernard and Bernice (White) Stanka. He was a 1968 graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. Stephen joined the United States Navy in 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1972. January 11, 1975, he united into marriage with Pamela Barse. They were of one heart and one mind; she was the love of his life. Stephen was employed with ALCOA for many years, retiring in 2005.
For many years Stephen and Pam were active in the antique car shows and would travel throughout the north country participating in them. He enjoyed relaxing at camp looking at the water or taking a ride on his four-wheeler. Stephen hated cell phones until he learned how to converse with his granddaughter Cordelia and play a game on the I Pad with her at the same time. It was evident that Cordelia and Wesley were the light of his life. No one could interrupt the “Clapping Game” between “papa and his grandson Wesley”.
The greatest of gifts that Stephen was given in life was the opportunity to be a father to his daughters Michelle and Sherry. With a blink of an eye, they could always count on him by their side with a gentle loving hug.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Pamela, and his two children Michelle (Jared) Orvis of Milton, Vermont, and Sherry (Steven) Martin of Massena. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Cordelia, Wesley and numerous choses grandchildren that visited the family home through the years.
He is survived by his siblings Valerie (John) Villnave of Winthrop, Lanny (Ellen) Stanka of Massena, Timothy Stanka of Rochester, Jamie Stanka of Sandy Creek Brian (Linda) Stanka of Norfolk as well as many niece’s nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he is he is predeceased by two brothers Douglas Stanka during his infancy, David Stanka in 2003, two nephews Michael Villnave and Brian Stanka, Jr.
Memorial contributions in Stephen’s honor may be made to Hopes Lodge, 237 East Ave Burlington Vermont 05401 or to one’s local Hospice Foundation.
During these difficult times of social distancing, please take a moment to reach out to Stephen’s family on the “TRIBUTE WALL” at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.