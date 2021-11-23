MASSENA – Stephen J. Svarczkopf, 96, formerly of Woodlawn Ave, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, November 21, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Norfolk.
Stephen was born June 4, 1925 in Massena, son of the late Steve and Hermina (Urszyly) Svarczkopf. He proudly served in the US Navy during the invasion of Normandy at Utah Beach. He was a 20mm Gunner on the LST 290. After his honorable discharge, he married Katherine W. Lonkey on May 13, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Earl Nicols officiating. Katherine predeceased him on September 27, 2008.
He attended the Massena Pilgrim Holiness Church, and belonged to the VFW, American Legion and the AMVETS. He worked at Alcoa for 41 years, retiring as an inspector in the 140 Fabrication department. Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid reader, especially of WWII history books. He enjoyed dining out after retirement, and treasured spending time with his family.
Stephen is survived by his son, Randy and Marilyn Svarczkopf of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Todd (April) Svarczkopf and Tandy (Andrew) Shaffer; and five great grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Grace, Alianna, and Layton.
Besides his parents Steve and Hermina, Stephen was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Katherine; and his siblings Joseph Svarczkopf, Mary Marlowe and Julia Svarczkopf.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home Tuesday, 6-8 PM and Wednesday 10 AM-12 noon, where a funeral service will be held 12 PM with Pastor Timothy Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery Area 2.
Donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the VFW or the Massena Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at donaldsonfh.com.
