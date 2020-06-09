POTSDAM – Stephen L. Reed, 72, a longtime resident of Barker Road, passed away Saturday evening, June 6, 2020 at his home with the love and support of his family at his side.
Steve was born December 3, 1947 in the Picketville area of Parishville, the son of the late Lloyd J. and Ardis Irene (Planty) Reed. He attended school at Clifton-Fine Central School, where he graduated. On August 8, 1967, he was drafted into the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a skilled marksman and was honorably discharged on August 7, 1969 after being awarded a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained on June 26, 1968. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Alice K. Hunter in Madrid. They enjoyed the celebration of their 50th Anniversary in September.
Steve worked in the Physical Plant at SUNY Potsdam for 20 years. He had previously worked at White’s Hardware and Snell’s Appliance Store prior to working at SUNY Potsdam. Steve was a longtime member of the United Church of Madrid, where he was currently serving as the Chair of the Trustees. While working he was active with the CSEA and was instrumental in the organization of the Madrid Bluegrass Festival for many years. A skilled musician, he and his family entertained many with their band, “Generation Gap.” He enjoyed a good game of golf, would be found playing softball anywhere, and was a NYS State Champion in Wrestling while in high school. Above all, Steve was a family man who cherished the memories of fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking with his family.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Alice K. Reed, Ph.D; his sons and their wives, Jeffrey and Brenda of Waddington; Andrew and Melynda of Norwood; Benjamin and Jennifer of Madrid; and Dr. Zachary and Melody of Horseheads; his beloved grandchildren, Amanda Cope, Jessica Reed, Alyssa Cope and Abbigail Cope, Alayna, Clayton, Joshua, Matthew, Tyson, Wyatt, and Ryan Reed and was greatly anticipating his 12th grandchild, Lylah; and 3 great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Mark and Emily “Cookie” Reed of South Russell; Bruce and Darlene Reed of Kirkville; Barbara and Charles “Tim” Briggs of Dekalb Junction; and John Reed and Becky Farr of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Judith “Judy” MacCrimmon on November 23, 2017.
Due to the current health restrictions and gatherings guidelines, friends are invited to an attendance-controlled visitation which will be held Saturday at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam from 12-3:00 PM. Those attending are asked to observe the regulations of physical distancing and wearing face coverings. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the United Church of Madrid.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, sign his virtual register book, and watch his funeral services online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
