Stephen L. St Joseph, 69, of County Rt. 53, Dexter, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
A Funeral Mass will be said 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
He was born on February 24, 1951 in Watertown, NY, son of the late Charles and Anna (Hotea) St Joseph.
Stephen graduated from IHC in 1969. He went on to graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy with a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmaceutical Science. Following school he began a successful lifelong career as a pharmacist in the local area working for Kinney’s, Fay’s, Eckerd’s, the Medicine Shoppe, Bolton’s and retiring from Wal-Mart in May of 2019.
He married Billie Cooper, of Rodman, on May 21, 1977 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. The marriage would later end in 2006.
Stephen was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge -496, former President of the Watertown Diabetes Association in the 1980’s, and communicate of Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved to cook and was his best critique. He always had a “bad dad” joke and was known by family and friends to be a Fox News Specialist. Stephen was kind, hard working, light hearted and loved spending time with family and friends.
Among his survivors are his three loving children, Matthew S. St Joseph and his companion Charley Starnes, Kannapolis, NC, the twins, Stephanie D. St Joseph, Eugene, OR and Christopher W. St Joseph and his companion, Ashley Astorga, Brownville. His beloved companion, Michele Price of Dexter and her two sons, Aaron (Jessica) Price, Syracuse, Jason Price Chaumont and five grandchildren, Marriah, Caleb, Carter, Carley and Cora. He is also survived by his eight siblings and their spouses, Shirley (Harold) Taylor, Black River, Mary Gracey, Watertown, Thomas(Rosemarye “Tinker”)St. Joseph, Pa, Sylvia (James) Akers, MI, John (Linda) St Joseph, Ogdensburg, Anne Gagnon, FL, Michael (Dianne) St. Joseph, Black River, Madeline (Edward) Kraemer, AZ, a sister in law, Lucy St. Joseph; many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Charles “Chuck” St Joseph and two brothers in law, Thomas Gracey and Albert Gagnon.
Donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church PO Box 99 Brownville, NY 13615, Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
