Stephen Leland Towne, 53, Star Lake, NY passed away on the morning of Tuesday, July 9th, in care of Kathleen Corbine at her home, in Oswegatchie, NY, surrounded by his loving family, while under the care of Hospice.
Stephen was born on August 21, 1965 to Richard C. Towne and Viola M. Ward. He attended Clifton-Fine Central School. He worked in the JPTA youth program with the Department of Environmental Conservation in his younger years as a general laborer.
Among his survivors, include his brother Phillip Towne of Newton Falls, NY. He is also survived by his niece Heather Taylor and a nephew Jonathan Kennedy.
He is predeceased by his parents, Richard C. Towne and Viola M. Ward and by his brother, Paul Towne.
Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He belonged to the Whiskey Hollow Hunting Club, where he enjoyed spending time with his cousins, and especially his buddy Connor Gore. He was also a member of the Newtown Falls Hunting and Fishing Club. Family was very important to Steve, and he enjoyed spending time with them.
There will be a graveside memorial service held at the Oswegatchie Cemetery on Saturday, July 20th at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are with Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley
