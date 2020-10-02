PLATTSBURGH – Stephen R. Allen, 72, of Freedom Drive, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born in Paterson, NJ on February 27, 1948 the son of Frank and Julia (Herring) Allen.
Stephen graduated from Simsbury High School in 1966 and then attended Hawthorne College where he graduated in 1970 with a B.S. in Business Administration. Stephen continued his education at Potsdam State University graduating in 1980 with a M.S. in Education/Reading and later completed Advanced Studies in School Administration at St. Lawrence University in 1998. Stephen worked in the public school system for over 44 years. He was a teacher at Massena Central Schools from 1970-1971, Gouverneur Central Schools from 1972-1979, and Ogdensburg City School District from 1980-1998 where he was principal from 1998-2003. He also served as an Evening Administrator for Clinton Community College from 2004-2008 and substitute principal at Champlain Valley B.O.C.E.S. District from 2008-2014.
Stephen was a lecturer and author of Civil War events and an avid collector of memorabilia, including Civil War firearms, and items from the Battles of Plattsburgh and Valcour. He was the author of “The American Civil War-Unusual Facts and Legends” and “An Uncommon Act of Valor-The William H. Walling Story”.
Stephen was a member of Mu Alpha Gamma Fraternity from 1967-1970 and he also played guitar and bass in a popular rock & roll band “ The Defiants” in the 1960’s with “WDRC” radio in Hartford, CT.
He served as the director of the Gouverneur Youth Center from 1975-1980, and from 1985-1992, he owned and operated “Lucinda’s Bridal Shop” in Gouverneur, along side his wife Lucinda.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Lucinda (Cowles) Allen; daughters, Carrie Ann (Clifford) Germain and Cassie Louise (Michael) Mooney; granddaughter, Allyson Brooke Germain; and mother-in-law, Mary Cowles, all residing in Plattsburgh, NY.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Plattsburgh.
Donations in his memory may be made to the family to establish a college fund for his beloved granddaughter.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.rwwalkerfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh, NY.
