LOWVILLE – Stephen Robert Lormore, 69, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Houston, TX.
Born on February 15, 1952, in Lowville, to Dr. Robert E. and Dorothy G. Lormore, Steve graduated from Lowville Academy in 1970. He enlisted in the United States Navy and became an aviation, electronics and radar specialist.
Steve is survived by his two children, Robert Stephen, Austin, TX and Christine J. Lormore, Houston, TX; his brother, Dr. John Lormore, Brantingham and several cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Edward and sister, Anne Richardson.
A graveside service at Lowville Rural Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with the Sundquist Funeral Home.
