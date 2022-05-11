Skip to main content
Stephen W. Heath

June 10, 1942 - May 11, 2019

Stephen W. Heath

In loving memory of Stephen W. Heath June 10, 1942 - May 11, 2019. Missing you always, Loving you forever.

Husband, Dad, Grandfather and friend. The girls miss you every day. Weaelee is into the Titanic and math. Annalise is just who she wants to be, an angel. Love you. Carolyn, Sarah, Wraelee and Annalise. Always in our hearts.

