OGDENSBURG – Sterling R. Grant, Jr., 37, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022 in Massena.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to a local agency that helps individuals with mental health issues.
