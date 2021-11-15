WINTHROP—Graveside services for Sterling S. Trimm, Sr., 91, a resident of 196 Converse Road, Winthrop, will be held privately for the family in the Beech Plains Cemetery, Pierrepont. Mr. Trimm passed away early Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 at his home. Sterling is survived by his wife of 74 years, Gloria, Winthrop; his five sons, Steve and Sandy Trimm, Winthrop; Tracey and Debbie Trimm, Massena; Sterling and Roxy Trimm Jr., Gouverneur; Herb Trimm, Massena; John Trimm, Winthrop; his four daughters, Florence and Walton Douglas, Winthrop; Cindy Lytle, Norwood; Patricia and Jack Hartson, Winthrop; Stacey and Rodney Aldous, Pierrepont; several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Sterling was pre-deceased by an infant sibling, a daughter-in-law, Joanne Trimm, his two brothers, Raymond and Lyle Trimm and his sisters Beulah Despaw, Betty Deshane, Edith Sirles, Arlene Trimm and Della Trimm.
Sterling was born in Hopkinton on April 6, 1930 to the late Herbert and Iva Page Trimm. Sterling met the love of his life, Gloria A. Lobdell, and the two married on May 20, 1947. Together, they raised their family on the family farm. Sterling also worked on the St. Lawerence Seaway for some time as well as drove truck for Clark Phippen, Grobler Trucking and Steve Trimm Trucking. In his free time, Sterling enjoyed farming, puttering around doing mechanical work and driving, but found his most enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Memorial donations in Sterling’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sterling S. Trimm Sr.
