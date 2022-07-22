Private graveside services were held recently at the North Watertown Cemetery, to bid farewell to Steve Arthur Boggs, who died of natural causes, June 12, 2022.
Steve joined his adoptive family, of Alex and Jeanne Velto and their son Bill in June 1969 at age 6, as a foster child, in Chicago. He was adopted by them at age 12 after the family had moved to Watertown in 1972. Steve had been born to Arthur Boggs and Mildred Swecicki in Chicago. He was predeceased by his original parents, and his adoptive father and is survived by his adoptive mother and brother, as well as an older sister, Judy, in Illinois.
Steve graduated from Watertown High School in 1982, with the assistance of many wonderful teachers, especially the late Mary A. Jones. He had caring and mutually supportive friends with whom he loved playing with his dog Chewy, working on cars, collecting clocks, tools and all manner of “stuff”
Steve was a good soul, who was fiercely independent to the end. Friends checked on him every day and helped in ways too numerous to mention, as we sorted through his treasures and prepared to say farewell. Thank you all.
Those who wish to donate in his memory may do so through the Alex Velto fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601, online at nnycf.org. The donations will be directed to those in greatest need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.