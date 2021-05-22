Steven Baildon aged 65, passed peacefully Monday morning May 10th at 12:21am, at CPH in Potsdam Ny, after a short battle with Lung Cancer, With loved ones at his side. Steven was born December 22,1955 to Robert and Beverly(Helmer) Baildon, whome both passed (Robert in 1989 and Beverly in 2007.) He proceeds Brother’s Robert Baildon Jr, Joseph Baildon,son Joseph Baildon, niece Melissa Johnson, and great niece Angelina. He is survived by his son Steven Baildon Jr,(Hanna Baildon) and their four children Mia,Cody,Jossalyn, and Carissa,a daughter Rebekah, his sister’s Marilyn Baildon, Cathleen Arnold, Helen Baildon, Barbara St.Denny, Roseanne Gardner, Brother’s Bruce Baildon, David Baildon, Richard Baildon,and many nephew’s,and niece’s. Steven served both in the Marines and Army.Services were held Privately.
