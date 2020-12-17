SOUTH BEND, IN -- Steven Homer Prince, 75, passed away on December 6, 2020 at Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend, from complications of COVID-19. Steve was born June 24,1945 in Massena, New York, to Harry Leonard and Helen Lucy (Farnsworth) Prince. His father was the editor of the Massena Courier Observer for 40 years. Steve graduated from Massena High School in 1963.
He attended Cornell and Clarkston Universities, graduating in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Additionally, he graduated from Purdue University with a master’s degree in economics.
After graduating he followed in his father’s footsteps and decided to pursue a career in the newspaper business. Steve retired from the South Bend Tribune in 2008 after 33 years.
On Dec. 22, 1990 Steve married Mary Lou (Olson) Prince. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou; step-children, Cynthia Jay (Bruce Krueger) and Dennis Jay Prince, two grandchildren, Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Powell; and numerous Prince family cousins.
As a result of the global pandemic there are no services currently scheduled, but a celebration of Steve’s life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to COVID-19 Response Fund in Steve’s name. Contributions can be made either online or via mail. If a gift is made online please designate on the online form to direct it to COVID-19 Response Fund. https://foundation.beaconhealthsystem.org/give-now
If a gift is mailed please write COVID Response in the memo line on the check. Beacon Health Foundation, 615 N. Michigan Street South Bend, IN 46601-1033. To send your private condolences to the family or to share a memory log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
