MASSENA – Steven J. Farmer, 68, a longtime resident of West Hatfield Street, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 13, 2021 at his home.
Steve was born on August 19, 1952 in Massena, the son of the late Howard H. and Vivian (Gurrola) Farmer. He was a 1972 graduate of Massena High School. On July 11, 1980, he married Nancy J. Rushlow in Massena with Justice Ed LaVarnway, officiating.
Steve worked in the pot room and carbon plant at Alcoa for several years until his retirement. He enjoyed attending flea markets and auctions, buying and selling antiques, and working on old cars.
Steve is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Bobbie Portis of Virginia; his son, Shane Farmer of Massena; his grandchildren, Toriono, Amariyah, Natalia, McKayla, Nathan, Emma, and Reese; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Richard Goolden of Massena; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Carol Farmer of Bedford, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joel T. Farmer on June 28, 1991; his sisters, Deborah Farmer on May 25, 2019 and Saundra Adams on September 8, 2019.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
