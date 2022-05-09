CARTHAGE- Steven J. Fox Sr., “Crazy Fox” 70, of 36150 Jackson II. Road died peacefully early Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York. He was born in West Carthage on May 19, 1951 to the late Donald & Rosemary Sally (Dionne) Fox. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1971. Steven was employed by the Village of West Carthage as an equipment operator; he ran the bobcat & snowplowing for 25 years.
He married Theresa Petell on December 16, 1971 at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage, NY with the Reverend Thomas Casey.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Fox, Carthage; Steven Jr. (Roxanne) Fox, Camden, NY; Donald (Heidi) Fox, Carthage; and Heather Fox & Scott Covey of Carthage and a sister, Pamala Clodfelter, Carthage, NY; and his beloved 6-grandchildren, Brittine (Brian) Marshall, Rome, NY; D.J. (Charissa) Fox, Carthage, Taylor Green, Carthage, Olivia Fox, Syracuse, and one great-grandchild, Nikko Marshall, Rome, NY along with several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Frederick Fox, Randy Fox, and a sister Nancy Johnson and two grandchildren Alexis Sophia Marshall, Joey Trosky.
He was a member of the West Carthage Fire Department. He loved woodworking and driving the bobcat for the village. He also enjoyed spending time with this family.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff on the 4th floor at the Samaritan Medical Center for their wonderful care and the transportation drivers.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Bassett-Baxter Post -789 American Legion in Carthage from 1:00-4:00pm.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Volunteer Transportation of Jefferson and Lewis County, 24685 NY-37 Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
