The Funeral Service for Steven J Washburn, 60, of Sandy Creek, NY will be held on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 11am at Summerville Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Orwell, NY following the funeral service. Steve passed away unexpectedly on November 12, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his daughter Brittany M. Washburn, three sisters Ann (Ron) Rogers, Lynda Washburn, and Amy Collins. Two brothers, Bob (Tina) Washburn, and Jon (Amy) Washburn as well as several nieces and nephews. He was born in Watertown, NY on July 22, 1961. Son of James and Joan (Stinson) Washburn. Steve graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1980. He worked his Junior and Senior years at SJCS as a custodian. After graduating, he helped with the family farm on Balch Place Road. They sold the family farm on 5/1/1987. Steve was employed as a custodian with the Sandy Creek Central School District and retired as the Head Custodian on 9/30/2017 after 30 years of service. He was also a Sandy Creek Village Trustee for 10 years. He owned and operated Washburn Janitor & Lawn Service. He was also the VP & President of the SCCS Support Staff (NYSUT). He loved to sit on his front porch with his dogs, and a good cigar. He loved chit chatting with the neighbors over a hot cup of coffee. He loved spending time with his daughter and their dogs. He also loved bowling which is news to his family. Steve will be missed by many. Donations may be made in his honor to the United Friends of Homeless Animals in Richland, NY or to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Steven J Washburn
July 22, 1961 - November 12, 2021
