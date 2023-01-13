Steven Lee Brooks passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC. He is survived by his daughters, Emily Brooks (Daniel Bessler), and Alana Brooks (Daniel Ernenwein), 4 grandchildren, Caroline, Kennedy, Troy, and Justin, his brother, Peter Brooks. He is predeceased by his parents, Mildred and Irving Brooks, and his wife, Mary VanRy Brooks.
Steve was a teacher for over 35 years in Northern NY and was also proud to serve as the NYSUT Representative for the majority of his teaching career. He created distance learning opportunities for students at Beaver River Central School to talk with astronauts in space, and students in China, Australia, and other U.S. States as well. He served the NNY community in many ways including coaching numerous Odyssey of the Mind teams, serving on the board of Northern Credit Union, fundraising for organizations like the Lewis County Humane Society, Hospice, and Lions Club, and was an elected representative on the local town board. At Steve’s request, there were no services. Donations can be made in his memory to the Lewis County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.