Steven M. Davis, 52, Watertown, passed away Sunday, July 14th at his home.
Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother Patricia Cowan and his sister Patti Davis, both of Watertown. He is predeceased by his daughter Stephanie Ann in infancy and his step-father Harold Cowan.
Steven was born December 26th, 1966 in Watertown. He lived and worked in Verona, Kentucky for 30 years until retiring from a Jones Packaging Distribution Co. facility and returning to Watertown in February of 2015 to be near his family.
Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
