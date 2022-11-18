RAYMONDVILLE – Services for Steven M. LaPage, 61, a resident of 8741 St. Hwy 56, Raymondville, will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Deacon John Levison presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Mr. LaPage passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. Steven in survived by his loving wife of 37 years Helen, Raymondville; his two sons, Ryan M. LaPage and his companion Amanda Stone, Raymondville; Tyler J. LaPage, Raymondville; two brothers, Robert and his significant other, Pam Abblebee, Rochester; Ricky and wife Pam LaPage, Rochester; his sisters, Jeanne LaPage, Rochester; Patricia Jewell and Shelia Besaw, both of Bristol, NH and a half-brother, Richard Shatraw, Potsdam, NY. Steven was pre-deceased by his parents, Adlor and Sharon.
Born in Canton, NY on February 15, 1961 to the late Adlor and Sharon Enslow, Steven graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and worked for over 20 years as an Asbestos Abatement Supervisor for Sunshine Environmental Company in Syracuse, NY. In his spare time, Steven loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson, cooking family dinners and was always a kind and good person, always willing to help others. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.