Steven P. Fargo, age 69 of Fernandina Beach, Florida, formerly of Great Bend, New York passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 with his wife of nearly 41 years by his side.
He was born in Watertown, New York, the only child of Calvin E. and Fern I. (Moseley) Fargo.
Steven graduated from Carthage Central High School, Class of 1970. He participated in state diving competitions and was a snow mobile racing champion.
He retired as a Beater Engineer with the former Champion International Paper Mill in Deferiet, NY.
Prior to illnesses and complications from life long Type 1 Diabetes, he enjoyed bowling, boating, camping, riding his lawn tractor doing yard work and clearing snow from neighbor’s driveways.
Steven is survived by his mother, Fern; wife Mona; sons, Andrew and Benjamin (Sarah); grandchildren, Noah, Alexandria and his beloved cat Precious.
He is predeceased by his father, Calvin.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to your local animal shelter.
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
