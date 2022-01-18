Steven (Steve) Dempsey

Steve Dempsey, 71, of Seward, New York left this earth on Thursday, December 16 surrounded by his 5 loving children. He joins his wife, Signe, in the presence of our Lord.
Steve forged a life working with his hands. He was a craftsman and preferred to blaze his own trail rather than follow others. He took pleasure in the company of a few honest people with integrity, but his greatest delight was spending time with his kids and grandkids.
A self proclaimed hermit in the last decade or two yet he leaves a huge hole in the community where he lived for more than 40 years. For those who knew him or had the pleasure of his brief run-ins, he was an intelligent and honest man with a quick wit that will forever be missed.
His family hopes to hold a proper memorial for him sometime this summer when everyone can safely gather to celebrate his life and spirit.
Now he’s got “nothin’ to do but roll around heaven all day.”
