Steven (Steve) Dempsey

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 0F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.