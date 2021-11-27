Port Leyden- Steven W. Weber, 54, of Wildcat Road, husband of Tami, passed away, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Weber was a longtime employee of Town of Lyonsdale Highway Department; in 2019, he was elected Town of Lyonsdale Highway Superintendent and was re-elected to the same position in November, 2021. Steve was affectionately known as the area’s “True Blue Diehard Ford Man.”
His greatest love and enjoyment was for his wife, Tami, children, grandchildren and family. In addition to his wife, Tami, Steven is survived by one son, Andrew Steven Weber and his companion, Ellen Eastman and their daughter, Blake and Ellen’s children, Arabella and Harper all of Port Leyden; one daughter, Shelby N. Weber and her companion, Taylor Griffin, Port Leyden; siblings, Dennis Weber and companion, Kathy Evans, both of Port Leyden, David (Lorna) Weber, Martinsburg, Jeannette (Bruce) Sessions, Boonville, Yvonne (Benjamin) Platt, Boonville, Rose Croniser, Port Leyden, Mark (Tracey) Weber, Port Leyden, Ramona (Wayne) Mellnitz, Port Leyden, Roger (Lisa) Weber, Port Leyden and Lynette (Alan) Ripp, Port Leyden. In addition to his parents, Herman and Margaret, Steven was predeceased by a brother, Timothy W. Weber, on March 16, 2018, a nephew, Brad Croniser, and a neice Kaylee Croniser. Also surviving is an extended family of many nieces and nephews which Steven had great affection for and many close friends which he enjoyed spending time with.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 1, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden, where Rev. Lawrence Marullo, pastor will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling hours are Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 P.M., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143
Schuyler St. Boonville. All are invited to a luncheon which will follow the services at the Port Leyden Fire Hall. Steven possessed a great affection for cats, dogs and animals of all kinds; memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367, or to a humane society of your choice.
Due to the increased spread of Covid-19, please wear a mask while inside the funeral home.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.