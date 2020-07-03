Stevenson (Perry), Linda Norma Orr- We are saddened to share the passing of our mother; Linda Norma Orr Stevenson Perry, February 12, 1941 – June 21, 2020. She is survived by her children and their spouses Jerry (Kelly Parks), Ann-Marie Stevenson Bennett (Scott Clarke) and Lucinda “Cindy” (Joel Hinostroza). She leaves 4 beloved grandchildren Michael Lemus, Jennifer Stevenson, Jessie Stevenson and Carly Bennett. She also leaves behind 6 of 9 siblings; Shirley Elmer, Larry, David, John “Sam”, Edward, and Danny “Stirling” Orr along with many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by both her first husband Clifford Stevenson, the father of her 3 children, and her second husband Arthur Perry along with 2 sisters Marie Baker and Mae Bodway. She also leaves behind many loved ones of the Perry family.
Mom was born in Eastern Ontario and lived on the dairy farm there until her family immigrated to upstate New York. She graduated from Copenhagen High School, New York and began to study nursing at Watertown Samaritan Hospital. She met her 1st husband while visiting her cousin in Kingston Ontario and returned to Canada to marry. She completed her nursing studies at Branson Hospital in Toronto Canada.
She was very involved in her home church, of over 40 years, College Park Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oshawa Ontario. She would work overnight Friday and after 1 hour of sleep would get up and not only take her children to Sabbath School but would teach the lesson. She also served in the dorcas and as a deaconess for many years.
She and Clifford moved to Oshawa from Kingston so their children could attend a Christian School.
Many Saturday nights were spent around the dining table playing board games or cards. Clifford and Linda ensured their children attended church camp, had music lessons, played team sports, went camping, learned how to garden and had annual family vacations. Mom taught herself how to sew, cook, bake, and preserve. Her daughters were in the kitchen learning from her newly taught skills.
Many trips were made up and down the 401 so that she could see her family.
Funeral arrangements to follow. Her death will be celebrated both in Oshawa, ON and Watertown, NY.
A very special thanks to the staff at Cedarcroft, Warkworth Place, and The Bridge Hospice, for their kindness and care of Linda.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you please consider making a donation to the Kingsway College Worthy Student Fund in Oshawa Ontario, which she and Clifford supported for many years or The Bridge Hospice in Warkworth Ontario.
We pray that you may find healing with Jesus Christ as our loved one is only temporarily asleep. Please join us in saying Psalms 23.
Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
She was very much loved.
