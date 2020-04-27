ANTWERP – Sue E. Aldrich, age 76, of Antwerp, passed away on April 24, 2020 at home.
Services with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Sue was born on October 3, 1943 in Gouverneur to the late Raymond E. and Ruth F. (Teal) Shepherd and attended the Fullerville School.
She married Eugene M. “Short” Aldrich on May 14, 1960. They met at a dance at the old Grange Hall in Hailesboro. The couple lived in Gouverneur from 1960 until moving to Antwerp in 1970. Short passed away on November 3, 2012.
She enjoyed her flower gardens, knitting, and crocheting. She loved her plants, decorating, and having family dinners at every holiday. Sue also worked on crossword puzzles, went to craft shows, played Bingo, and used to enjoy gambling. She had a fun sense of humor, loved her butter-garlic chicken wings, and was the one in the family to take all the pictures.
Sue is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Randy and Shelley Aldrich and David Aldrich, all of Antwerp; a grandson and his wife, Kevin and Becky McKnight of Philadelphia, and four great-grandchildren, Zakary, Mackenzie, Rielley and Khloe.
In addition to her husband, Short, Sue is predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Janet “Emmett” Aldrich, and her brothers, Lynn, Wayne and Raymond “Dick” Shepherd.
Donations in memory of Sue may be made to the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, PO Box 291, Canton NY 13617.
