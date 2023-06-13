Brantingham, N.Y. - After a courageous thirteen-month battle with cancer, Sue (Laube) Stratton passed away on June 3rd, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Sue was born in Oneida, NY on January 29th, 1956, to Norman and Diana (Pohl) Laube and spent her early years growing up on the family farm in Vernon, NY. She graduated from VVS High School in 1974 and worked for many years at the family business, Vernon Telephone Company. On December 14, 1991 she married Jim Stratton of Oneida, NY. After the phone company was sold, she became a partner of the Shamrock Golf Course in Oriskany. Upon her retirement from Shamrock in 2017, she and Jim permanently moved to Brantingham. Sue continued to work a variety of jobs, including at the Brantingham Golf Club, until her illness prevented her from doing so. While up north, she also became a member of the 3G Fire Department Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband Jim, her three children and twelve grandchildren whom she adored. Jamie (Becca) Tiffin and Skyler, James III (Trey), Sydney & Siena of Roswell, Georgia, Jason (Jodie) Tiffin and Christian, Camryn, Connor Tiffin and Adriana Chapa of Oneida and Shannon (Chad) Leonardo and Kasadee, Garrett, Isaiah and Seth of Sherrill. She is also survived by her sister Norma (Don) Christian of Brantingham, her brother Gene (Denise) Laube of Oneida, step-mother-in-law Jill Stratton, and sister-in-law Sue (Steve) Lucakz. Also left behind were several nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt Suze. She was pre-deceased by her parents. Sue enjoyed interacting with people while “behind the bar” as well as the solitude of mowing fairways. She also treasured the dogs she & Jim had over the years and is survived by their three Australian Shepherds, Kylie, Tuuka & Sophie. The family would like to thank the staffs of Lewis County General Hospital, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and Upstate Cancer Center - especially the care provided by the 10th floor nurses, and Doctors Mix and Graziano. Arrangements are being handled by Malecki Funeral Home in Vernon. As per her request there will be no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree or making a donation to the 3G Fire Department in Glenfield, NY or the Oneida Castle Fire Department, continuing a Laube family tradition
