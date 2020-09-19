Sueellen M. Plantz
MASSENA – Sueellen M. Plantz, 64, a longtime resident of Tamarack Street, died Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020 at Massena Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sueellen was born July 14, 1956 in Massena, the daughter of the late Simon P. and Laura (Barry) Plantz and was a graduate of Massena High School. Sueellen worked for a time at Domtar Paper Mill in Cornwall before becoming a Developmental Aide with Sunmount DDSO in Massena. She was also a bus driver with Massena Central Schools at one time.
Sueellen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was active with the Fourth Coast Jeeps Club. She enjoyed working on her computer, her fish and cats, feeding the squirrels, and traveling.
Sueellen is survived by her daughter, Alley Plantz and her husband, Justin Thomas of Massena; her granddaughter, Westlyn Laura Marie Plantz; her companion, Brett Dougherty; and her brother, Simon, Jr. “Pete” and Deborah Ann Plantz of Naples, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sally Ann Plantz on August 2, 1957.
Friends are invited to gather at a celebration of her life on Saturday 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Burial will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Services will be attendance controlled, face coverings are required, and social distancing observed.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hope Lodge in Burlington.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.