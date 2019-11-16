MASSENA — Sulton Rowe, 66, of 225 Bayley Road, passed away Friday morning, November 15, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his caregivers and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Sulton and his twin brother, Weston were born November 9, 1953 in the Bronx, the sons of the late Sulton W. and Sally (Bonner) Rowe.
Sulton is survived by his loving and caring friends at 225 Bayley Road, where he was residing.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Tuesday starting at 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00. Rev. Rob Schirmer, Hospice Chaplain, will officiate the service. Private burial services will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
