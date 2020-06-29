MASSENA – Suniti Prasannakumar Chakranarayan, 94, was welcomed by God’s heavenly angels Saturday morning (June 27, 2020). Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Kamptee India, on May 6, 1926, the daughter of Rev. Lamuel & Manik Phule. She was the wife of the late Prasannakumar B. Chakranarayan who predeceased her on December 19, 2001. Together with her husband she immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. She was a registered nurse and a midwife for many years, leading in a management role as well.
Suniti enjoyed singing old hymns, crocheting, knitting, solving crossword puzzles, journaling and letter writing. Being a woman of faith, she memorized many bible verses and hymns. Even days before her passing, she would still recite many psalms and bible scriptures with her family.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of her children Sunanda (Sylvester) Fernandes of Massena, Suchita (Francis) D’souza of Maseetena, Rajendra (Joycee) Chakranarayan of Massena, Sushma (Sunil) Kadam of Rockville, Maryland, Pravin (Prasanna) Chakranarayan of Patterson, New Jersey, and Kunjvihari (Janice) Chakranarayan of Massena. Also surviving her are 11 grandchildren, Esther, Joel, Marilyn, Arina (Nicholas) Knowlton, Blossom, Joshua (Cammie) D’souza, Cristina, Vivian, Shekinah, Yajna and Keona. Suniti is predeceased by her 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
Visitation hours will be held Monday (June 29th) from 2:00-2:45 p.m. at the New Testament Church, Massena. Funeral services celebrating Suniti’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Burial will commence at the Massena Center Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved late husband Prasannakumar Chakranarayan.
Condolences and memories may be shared on the “Tributewall” at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
